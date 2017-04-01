totally changed how I work

Honestly I am always stressed. I have my own startup, so it’s to be expected. But I do know that stress affects the decisions I make and the amount of work I can do. I was shocked when Welltory showed me how little I am able to get done when I don’t feel well. It completely changed the way I approach my work-life balance. I used to think working more was the right thing to do, but I’ve learned to value quality over quantity.