How do we measure stress & energy?
We analyze your heartbeat. Heart rate variability (which is NOT your heart rate) is a method that has been used in healthcare and professional sports for decades. It is also featured in 20,000+ research papers on PubMed.
If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it
Peter Drucker
Measure
Track your stress & energy levels with the Welltory app for free. All you need is your phone camera.
Learn
The latest research on how your brain & body work.
Read short explanations, watch video lectures, understand yourself.
Act
Complete trackable tasks that help you feel betther, assess your risk of professional burnout,
check your energy baseline, and take 100+ professional tests.
Check
Plug in your apps & gadgets to see how your habits and surroundings affect your stress & energy levels.
Track your data and find out what works best for you.
Take care of yourself. When you don’t sleep, eat crap, don’t exercise and are living off adrenaline for too long, your performance suffers. Your decisions suffer. Your company suffers.
Evan Williams, co-founder of Medium and Twitter
I’m currently under severe emotional stress, Welltory accurately gauges my moods and feelings, and helps me to improve the stress response. Incredible technologyby AMVDaddy
Welltory…the final missing piece of the puzzle!
We have a tendency to focus on what we can see (exercise and diet) but neglect the real “drivers” – that of stress and energy. Your health & fitness are not at an optimal level if you’re unaware and in turn not managing your daily stress and energy levels. Welltory gives you that awareness and helps you manage those items enabling you to get back in the game.by Michael Wood, on of top 100 fitness experts in USA
Honestly I am always stressed. I have my own startup, so it’s to be expected. But I do know that stress affects the decisions I make and the amount of work I can do. I was shocked when Welltory showed me how little I am able to get done when I don’t feel well. It completely changed the way I approach my work-life balance. I used to think working more was the right thing to do, but I’ve learned to value quality over quantity.by Rabby121
Blessings to yall! P.S. some HIIT specific parameters / sugestions / b/a measurements would be highly appreciatedby Luca Pintilie
This app helped me get a baseline of my stress, energy, and heart rate – and track my progress with real data. The design is easy and the measurements are fast. The app is always improving. I’ve been using it for over 8 months now.by Good app mannnn
I like Welltory because the quantified self approach is kind of my comfort zone as a software developer. I like charts, numbers, metrics, seeing my data on a dashboard, and doing experiments. I learned a lot of neat things about myself I didn’t know before.by Rebacawolfe
I am a trader. Welltory helps me avoid risky decisions. I know I take more risks when I’m stressed, so I stop myself from buying anything other than low-risk shares when I see my stress levels are through the roof.by foye 00001